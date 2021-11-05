Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.55. 3,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
