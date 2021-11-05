Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.55. 3,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

