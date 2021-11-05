GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at about $3,508,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

