Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend by 85.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

