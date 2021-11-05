Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $29.23 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.78.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,752. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

