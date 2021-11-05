Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 743,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Griffon by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Griffon has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

