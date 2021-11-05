Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%.

GRTS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 55,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,079. The company has a market capitalization of $524.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gritstone bio stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 331.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.