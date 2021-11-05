Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 36,578 shares.The stock last traded at $131.49 and had previously closed at $127.13.

Several analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

