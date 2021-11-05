GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires 6,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $162.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.89.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.