GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 6.9% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $477,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $211,547,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,407,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,709 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

