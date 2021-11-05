Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 2,430 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $204.03 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

