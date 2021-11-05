Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 5,310 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.