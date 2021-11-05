Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $253.46 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $254.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

