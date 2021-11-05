Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

