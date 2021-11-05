Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,360 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 2.0% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

