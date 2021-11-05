Guardian Capital LP Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,723 shares of company stock valued at $214,345,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $305.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.17 and a 200-day moving average of $287.07. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

