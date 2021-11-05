Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $172.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

