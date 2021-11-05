Guardian Capital LP Sells 11,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

