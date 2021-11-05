Guardian Capital LP Sells 172 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.74 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

