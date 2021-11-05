GXChain (GXC) Hits One Day Volume of $5.45 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $51.12 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001342 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,710,310 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

