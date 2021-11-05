Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 623.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,092.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,180.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

