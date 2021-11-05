Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Critical Review

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hailiang Education Group and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 3.75 $52.73 million N/A N/A Vitru $100.80 million 3.27 $10.11 million $0.52 26.92

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81%

Summary

Vitru beats Hailiang Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

