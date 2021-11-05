Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 258.16% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 170,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

