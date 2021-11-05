Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 258.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

HALO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 893,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,397. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.