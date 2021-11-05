Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $11.38. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 42,204 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

