Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE HDI traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$43.99. 51,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$936.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.45. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.10 and a 52 week high of C$45.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.