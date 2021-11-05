Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,581.50 ($20.66). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,581.50 ($20.66), with a volume of 871,248 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,581.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.