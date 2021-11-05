Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,525,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.79 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

