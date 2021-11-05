Hartree Partners LP Buys 72,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,706 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,370,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

