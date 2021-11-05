Hartree Partners LP Lowers Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Hartree Partners LP trimmed its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLEU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,514,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $8,336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,624,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,003,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCLEU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,463. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.