Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.