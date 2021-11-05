Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.99% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCOB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

