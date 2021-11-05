HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of EFR stock opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -38.89. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$12.67.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

