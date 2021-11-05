HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of EFR stock opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -38.89. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$12.67.
About Energy Fuels
