HC Wainwright Trims Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Target Price to $2.50

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 208.64% from the company’s previous close.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 190.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

