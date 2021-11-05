HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE HDB opened at $71.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.