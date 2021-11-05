Head to Head Analysis: CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) vs. NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NETSTREIT and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 7 0 3.00 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given NETSTREIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 10.46% 0.90% 0.67% CorePoint Lodging -12.38% -6.16% -3.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and CorePoint Lodging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.17 $730,000.00 $0.69 34.75 CorePoint Lodging $411.00 million 2.49 -$178.00 million ($0.49) -35.69

NETSTREIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging. CorePoint Lodging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats CorePoint Lodging on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

