Head-To-Head Comparison: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Acceptance and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.30 $10.42 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.60 $90.77 million $0.74 13.85

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Acceptance and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

