Head-To-Head Comparison: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) versus Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Methanex alerts:

This table compares Methanex and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex 6.44% 17.43% 4.95% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

64.2% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Methanex and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 1 3 8 0 2.58 Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00

Methanex currently has a consensus target price of $54.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Methanex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Methanex and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $2.65 billion 1.34 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -28.79 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Methanex.

Risk & Volatility

Methanex has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.