Head-To-Head Review: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.55 $5.36 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.03 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.50% 0.99% Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86%

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

