Head to Head Review: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

This table compares Summit State Bank and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Summit State Bank and Hang Seng Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.81 $10.52 million N/A N/A Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.71 $2.15 billion $1.08 17.57

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit State Bank and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hang Seng Bank pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hang Seng Bank beats Summit State Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.