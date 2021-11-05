Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of HL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hecla Mining stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Hecla Mining worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

