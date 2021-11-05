Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 10,295,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,605,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hecla Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Hecla Mining worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

