Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 562,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

