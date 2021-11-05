Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
HTWSF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.
About Helios Towers
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.