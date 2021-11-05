Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HTWSF opened at $2.21 on Monday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

