HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.01 ($108.25).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €88.34 ($103.93). 895,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.