Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79-6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

HLF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,165. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

