Heritage Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.