HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$2.00 price objective on HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.44.

Get HEXO alerts:

TSE:HEXO opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.37.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.