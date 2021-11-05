Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Hill-Rom worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.11 and a 52 week high of $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

