Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $10.64. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 15,741 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05).

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $224,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,975,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $6,911,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.