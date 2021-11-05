Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells $28,403,176.64 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.84. 3,029,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 41.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 675,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,249,000 after buying an additional 198,523 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 270.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

